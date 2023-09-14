Despite releasing in just a few months, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is finally getting a marketing campaign. The film's director, James Wan, weighed in on potential Batman cameos by Ben Affleck and/or Michael Keaton.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wan spoke on the Batman cameo rumors. “The tricky thing early on [in production] was not knowing whether Aquaman [and the Lost Kingdom] would come out first or come out after [The Flash],” he said. “So, we just had to be prepared. At the end of the day, the best thing I would say about this movie is that it is not connected in any way to any of those films. That's the bottom line.”

When asked if that means Batman does not appear in the Aquaman sequel, Wan had a simply answer. “That's a ‘no comment,' right now,” he said. “You're going to have to wait for the movie to come out.”

Ben Affleck served as the DCU's (formerly DCEU) Batman from the second film in the franchise. He'd reprise the role numerous times before seemingly bowing out in The Flash. Meanwhile, Michael Keaton returned to the role in the same film, with his future playing the character unclear.

The Aquaman sequel has had a weird road to release. Despite coming out in about three months, there hasn't been a trailer release yet. That's set to change today, but given the DCU's recent flops, it's not a positive sign that Warner Bros has been radio silent on the film.

Aquaman was a huge hit for Warner Bros in 2018. The film grossed over $1.1 billion worldwide and remains the highest-grossing film in the entire DCU. A sequel was inevitable, and Jason Momoa will reprise the titular role. Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Randall Park, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Kidman, and Amber Heard will also return. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will play David Kane/Black Manta.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released on December 20.