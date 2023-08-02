With the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, release dates have been in shambles. However, Warner Bros. seemingly has a plan for their upcoming DC flick, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

According to Variety, who profiled Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto, it appears that DC and Warner Bros. plan on sitting tight with the Aquaman sequel's December 25 release date.

While not overly surprising — it's months away, after all — Warner Bros. isn't as decisive on its non-DC properties. That includes The Color Purple and Dune: Part Two — the latter of which is expected to move to spring or summer 2024.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the sequel to the highly-successful Aquaman. In fact, the 2018 film was the most success DC film under the previous regime. It grossed over $1 billion at the box office — the only film in the franchise to do so — and was well-received by critics.

The second film will follow its titular hero (played by Jason Momoa) as he protects Atlantis against a new threat. Momoa, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Amber Heard, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman reprise their roles from the first film. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Randall Park make their DC film debuts.

But before Aquaman 2 comes out, DC has another film coming out very soon — Blue Beetle. The film is scheduled to be released on August 18 and stars Xolo Mandueña as the titular hero. He squares off with Victora Kord (Susan Sarandon) in the film.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to be released on December 25.