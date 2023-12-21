The Aquaman 2 review embargo lifted today, and critics have been harsh to the DCEU's final film.

The first reviews for Aquaman 2 (aka Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) are in, and the sequel to the $1 billion-grossing film has been flamed by critics.

Cold as ice reviews

The embargo for reviews lifted this morning, and critics have panned The Lost Kingdom. For reference, its predecessor wasn't an overwhelming hit. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds just a 66% from critics. Its sequel, though, is sitting at 39% at the time of this writign.

ClutchPoints gave the film a D grade, citing an uninspiring script and awkward Amber Heard avoidance as its biggest issues.

IndieWire's David Ehrlich gave the film a C- grade. He said that the film “becomes more and more formulaic as it digs into its mythos, as if the movie were caught between being its own thing and being nothing at all.”

Amelia Emberwing of IGN gave the film a 6/10 score, which is good enough to consider it a “fresh” review on Rotten Tomatoes. They note how the film can be fun, particularly when focusing on the buddy-cop dynamic of Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson's Arthur and Orm.

Some reviews were positive, though. Courtney Howard of Fresh Fiction gave the film a B- and called it a “decent” farewell to the DCEU as we know it.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Years after we last saw Arthur Curry (Momoa), he is now King of Atlantis. When David Kane (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) arises as a new threat, he has to enlist the help of his imprisoned brother, Orm (Wilson). Amber Heard, Randall Park, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman all reprise their roles from the previous film.