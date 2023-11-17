In the wake of Argentina's recent defeat to Uruguay, coach Lionel Scaloni emphasizes the team's resilience and unity despite setbacks.

Argentina's Lionel Scaloni humbly acknowledges that securing a World Cup doesn't render the Albiceleste invincible, conceding that defeat can be part of their journey despite global triumphs. The team's recent 2-0 loss to Uruguay in the 2026 World Cup qualification halted their impressive unbeaten streak, prompting Scaloni to commend the opposition for their deserved victory.

In the aftermath of their defeat against Uruguay, Scaloni candidly admitted, “The truth is that it was a game where we were never comfortable. They deserved the victory, without a doubt. We never found the way; that is the reality.” Reflecting on the match, he acknowledged Uruguay's superiority on the field, recognizing their opponent's performance and his team's struggle to find their rhythm.

Despite boasting the talents of eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, Scaloni emphasized the importance of acknowledging the rival's merit. He remarked, “There are times when you have to give credit to your rival. We cannot think that because we are world champions, we will never lose.”

Highlighting the team's resilience, Scaloni expressed confidence in Argentina's ability to navigate challenging situations, stressing, “Here you lose and win as a team; there is no other way.” Despite the setback, Argentina maintains its lead in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualification table.

As they prepare for a crucial clash against arch-rivals Brazil, Scaloni's emphasis on team unity and acceptance of defeat as part of the game underlines Argentina's determination to rebound. Facing a Selecao also reeling from an unexpected loss, the upcoming match significantly reaffirms Argentina's strength in South American football.