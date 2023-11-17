Argentina lost 2-0 to Uruguay in a heated 2026 World Cup qualification match, where Lionel Messi joined a heated argument with Manuel Ugarte

In a fiery clash at Boca Juniors' La Bombonera, Argentina suffered their first defeat since winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup, succumbing 2-0 to Uruguay in a heated 2026 World Cup qualification match, reported by GOAL. The game, marked by intense moments, witnessed Ronald Araujo and Darwin Nunez securing victory for the visitors. One notable flashpoint occurred in the first half when Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte clashed with Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul. The incident escalated, with Ugarte accusing De Paul of being Lionel Messi‘s “bottle feeder” and an unsightly brawl ensuing involving players from both teams.

Messi, responding to the incident after the World Cup match, commented, “It's normal. These kinds of games, qualifiers, against Uruguay, it's always like that. I prefer not to say what I think. Young people have to learn to respect from their elders. This classic was always intense, hard, but always with a lot of respect. They have to learn a little.”

Reflecting on the overall performance at the World Cup qualifier match, Lionel Messi acknowledged the team's discomfort, emphasizing Uruguay's physicality and danger on the counter-attack. Despite the defeat, Messi sees it as a test, stating, “We have to get back up and play a great game in Brazil.”

Argentina remains at the top of the CONMEBOL qualification table, holding a two-point lead over Uruguay. The team is set to face arch-rivals Brazil on Tuesday, aiming to bounce back from the recent loss and maintain their strong position in the World Cup qualification campaign. Lionel Messi is focused on qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to showcase his talent one last time in a worldwide stage.