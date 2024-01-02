Lionel Messi's impact on the world of football is immeasurable.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) contemplates a tribute similar to the late Diego Maradona's revered honor, this time directed towards contemporary football icon Lionel Messi. This potential gesture of retiring Messi's iconic number 10 jersey of Argentina mirrors the acknowledgment bestowed upon Maradona, highlighting Messi's colossal impact on the sport and his stature as one of football's most decorated figures.

The parallel between Maradona and Messi stems from their shared association with Argentina's revered number 10 jersey. Maradona often hailed as one of the greatest footballers of all time, established an irreplaceable legacy, donning the number 10 shirt for the national team. Similarly, Messi, arguably the most decorated footballer in history, has adorned the esteemed number 10 jersey throughout his illustrious career, symbolizing his influence and excellence on the pitch.

Following Maradona's retirement, the then-president of the AFA, Julio Grondona, alongside several officials, made an earnest request to FIFA, urging the retirement of the number 10 jersey as a tribute to Maradona's enduring legacy. However, FIFA's regulations stipulate that teams participating in elite tournaments, including the World Cup, must assign jersey numbers ranging from 1 to 23, thwarting the AFA's heartfelt tribute proposal.

With Messi carrying the torch of Argentine footballing greatness, the AFA is contemplating a similar tribute to honor the maestro. Yet, FIFA's stringent guidelines continue to pose a significant obstacle in replicating the tribute for Messi, restricting the association from retiring his distinguished number 10 jersey, much like the revered gesture extended to Maradona.

While Messi's indelible impact and contribution to Argentine football are beyond dispute, FIFA's regulations are a barrier to emulating the tribute paid to Maradona. Nevertheless, the symbolic significance of the number 10 jersey remains deeply entrenched in Argentine footballing lore, serving as a testament to the unparalleled greatness embodied by both Maradona and Messi in their respective eras.