Arizona basketball staked another claim as the best team in the country on Thursday, taking down No. 21 Michigan State on Thanksgiving in the inaugural Acrisure Classic. Senior guard Caleb Love once again led the way for the third-ranked Wildcats, fighting his way to 17 points on 7-of-20 shooting while adding four rebounds and four assists. It was his massive defensive play as the game hung in the balance that had Arizona fans—and even some bettors—in a euphoric uproar, though.

After Love split a pair of free throws, putting the Wildcats up 74-68, fellow senior Keshad Johnson—stellar for Arizona on Thursday with 13 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and two blocks on just five shots—swatted the shot of Spartans guard Tyson Walker out of bounds. Needing a score to keep its hopes of an upset alive, Michigan State inbounded the ball to AJ Hoggard only for Love to poke it away from behind before finding a streaking KJ Lewis for an emphatic, exclamation-point dunk.

Love's game-sealing steal and assist to Lewis for a dunk—exactly how he ended the Wildcats' early-season win over No. 2 Duke—made him the darling of Arizona fans and college basketball analysts on social media.

They loved his buzzer-beating jumper to end the first half, too.

The Wildcats were 5.5-point favorites over the Spartans entering Thursday's clash. Obviously, it's safe to say Love's steal and pass to Lewis won a bunch of bets.

The win moves Arizona to 6-0 on the young season, poised to move up at least one spot in the rankings if not to the very top next week after No. 1 Kansas lost to Marquette on Tuesday in Mauri. Love and the Wildcats will enjoy a lengthy break before returning to action on December 2nd in Tucson against Colgate.