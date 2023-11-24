Arizona basketball guard Caleb Love had Wildcats fans in a euphoric uproar after his team's win over Michigan State.

Arizona basketball staked another claim as the best team in the country on Thursday, taking down No. 21 Michigan State on Thanksgiving in the inaugural Acrisure Classic. Senior guard Caleb Love once again led the way for the third-ranked Wildcats, fighting his way to 17 points on 7-of-20 shooting while adding four rebounds and four assists. It was his massive defensive play as the game hung in the balance that had Arizona fans—and even some bettors—in a euphoric uproar, though.

After Love split a pair of free throws, putting the Wildcats up 74-68, fellow senior Keshad Johnson—stellar for Arizona on Thursday with 13 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and two blocks on just five shots—swatted the shot of Spartans guard Tyson Walker out of bounds. Needing a score to keep its hopes of an upset alive, Michigan State inbounded the ball to AJ Hoggard only for Love to poke it away from behind before finding a streaking KJ Lewis for an emphatic, exclamation-point dunk.

Love's game-sealing steal and assist to Lewis for a dunk—exactly how he ended the Wildcats' early-season win over No. 2 Duke—made him the darling of Arizona fans and college basketball analysts on social media.

The game ended with a Caleb Love steal for a KJ Lewis dunk and it feels like I've seen this before. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) November 23, 2023

Watching Caleb Love make big plays to beat Michigan State. 😀 Remembering Caleb Love was rejected academically by Michigan. 😭 pic.twitter.com/rCkaV2cPpS — Don Thomas (@REALDonThomas) November 23, 2023

Arizona is now 67-11 under Tommy Lloyd. And who made the play of the day against Michigan State? Caleb Love. https://t.co/yuAB2ZtcyB — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 23, 2023

I'd say they responded quite well thanks to Keshad Johnson and Caleb Love. Arizona can beat you in so many ways. https://t.co/ypQtvOF85V — Javier Morales (@JavierJMorales) November 23, 2023

They loved his buzzer-beating jumper to end the first half, too.

Death, taxes, and Caleb Love hitting buzzer beaters pic.twitter.com/tSYRwi6SA7 — Just Lobs (@justlobs) November 23, 2023

Caleb Love when the first half is winding down to triple 0s pic.twitter.com/oj4u4xkCjS — Theater In College Hoops (@CBBTheater) November 23, 2023

The Wildcats were 5.5-point favorites over the Spartans entering Thursday's clash. Obviously, it's safe to say Love's steal and pass to Lewis won a bunch of bets.

CALEB LOVE WITH THE STEAL FOR THE COVER!!! — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) November 23, 2023

BIG play Caleb Love! Cats cover -5.5✅ — JC Moore (@JCMoore_) November 23, 2023

I love caleb love for that steal -6😭😭😭 — … (@cjj_2x) November 23, 2023

The win moves Arizona to 6-0 on the young season, poised to move up at least one spot in the rankings if not to the very top next week after No. 1 Kansas lost to Marquette on Tuesday in Mauri. Love and the Wildcats will enjoy a lengthy break before returning to action on December 2nd in Tucson against Colgate.