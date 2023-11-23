We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make an Arizona-Michigan State prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Arizona Wildcats will host the Michigan State Spartans on Thanksgiving Day. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make an Arizona-Michigan State prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Michigan State defeated Alcorn State 81-49 in their last game. Amazingly, they exploded to a 44-16 halftime lead. The Spartans did not let up as they cruised to victory. Significantly, Tre Holloman led the way with 17 points and five assists. Jaden Akins added 13 points and five rebounds. Likewise, A.J. Hoggard added 11 points. Coen Carr came off the bench to score 11 points.

The Spartans shot 52.6 percent from the field, including 40 percent from the triples. However, they struggled from the charity stripe, hitting 52.4 percent of their free throws, going 11 for 21. Michigan State distributed the ball well, making 24 assists while also blocking nine shots.

Arizona defeated TX Arlington 101-56 in their last game. Initially, it was a close game, as they left 43-37 at halftime. But the Wildcats exploded in the second half and ran away with the game. Significantly, Oumar Ballo and Kylan Boswell led the way with 15 points each. Pelle Larsson added 13 points. Meanwhile, Keshad Johnson also contributed 11 points and six rebounds. Caleb Love tacked on 10 points. Likewise, Jaden Bradley had 13 points off the bench. The Wildcats shot 52.1 percent from the field, including 45.8 percent from the 3-point line. Also, they shot 93.3 percent from the free-throw line. The Wildcats won the battle of the boards 42-24. Additionally, they blocked seven shots and had 12 steals while forcing 18 turnovers.

The Wildcats lead the all-time series 5-2. However, the Spartans have won 2 of 3. Arizona won 65-63 in the last matchup in 2016-2017.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Arizona-Michigan State Odds

Arizona: -5.5 (-105)

Michigan State: +5.5 (-115)

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arizona vs. Michigan State

Time: 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread

The Wildcats are the third-ranked team in the league. Now, they will play a special home game against one of the best teams in college basketball. The Wildcats must stay on their best level of play to have a chance of covering the spread,

Boswell is their leading scorer, with 13.8 points per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 64.9 percent while also shooting 68.2 percent from the triples. Johnson is averaging 13.4 points per game while shooting 54.3 percent. Ultimately, these are the best two players on the roster, but they have other players that can make a big impact. Ballo is averaging 12.4 points per game while shooting 65.1 percent from the field. Likewise, Love is averaging 12.4 points per game but is only shooting 40.8 percent from the field, including 28.6 percent from beyond the arc. Motiejus Krivas is averaging 12 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

The Wildcats are second in college basketball in points-per-game this season. Additionally, they are 13th in field-goal shooting percentage while also being 10th in 3-point shooting percentage. The Wildcats are 49th from the free-throw line. However, they are elite on the boards, ranking third in rebounds. But the Wildcats struggle with handling the ball and are 313th in turnovers. Regardless, they protect the rim well and are 52nd in blocked shots.

Arizona will cover the spread if they can convert on their shooting chances. Then, they must avoid turnovers.

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread

The Spartans have a good team. Now, they must face one of the best teams in college basketball. The Spartans will have their hands full and will need their three best players to do well.

Tyson Walker is their best player. However, he did not play in the last game due to an illness. Walker averages 23 points per game. Meanwhile, Malik Hall is averaging 10 points per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Akins is averaging 9.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while struggling from the field, shooting only 35.2 percent.

The Spartans are 205th in points per game. Furthermore, they are 180th in field-goal shooting percentage and 324th in 3-point shooting percentage. The Spartans are also 270th in free-throw shooting percentage. Likewise, they are 104th in rebounds. The Spartans are also 101st in turnovers. Yet, they are relatively solid at defending the rim, ranking 38th in blocked shots.

Michigan State will cover the spread if they can avoid making mistakes. Then, they need to hit their shots.

Final Arizona-Michigan State Prediction & Pick'

Michigan State is a good team. However, Arizona is miles better. Expect the Wildcats to run away with it after the game is initially close and send their fans home happy for Thanksgiving.

Final Arizona-Michigan State Prediction & Pick: Arizona: -5.5 (-105)