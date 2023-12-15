Arizona basketball star Caleb Love almost ended up at Michigan. Now he's sharing deep thoughts on his academic situation.

The Arizona basketball team has become the top team in the nation behind star guard Caleb Love, a North Carolina basketball transfer who previously committed to Michigan basketball. Love's academics led to the shift from Ann Arbor to Tucson, Arizona, and it's been so far, so good for the prime time shooting guard/point guard hybrid.

Arizona basketball coach Tommy Lloyd is one of the top minds in the sport at this time with a career record of 69-11. His team is set to face third-ranked Big Ten power Purdue and its massive center Zach Edey on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in a possible Final Four preview matchup.

A few days ago, Lloyd revealed his ‘kick-ass' Arizona basketball mission that will fire up Wildcats fans. The team earned its first AP poll number one ranking since 2014 recently.

Recently Love, whose late game heroics against Michigan State have been celebrated, spoke out about a tenuous issue that happened this past offseason.

Caleb Love fast break slams are a thing of beauty pic.twitter.com/u1dwveXq6j — Jacob Rhymer (@Rhymetime05) December 9, 2023

Love Speaks On Michigan Basketball, Academic Snafu

Love committed to Juwan Howard and Michigan this past offseason but was ultimately denied due to academic issues.

He was asked about it by FoxSports.com and shared his thoughts on what happened.

“It was tough for me because the communication wasn't really there with them after I committed, and then it kind of dialed down,” Love said.

“So that was different for me because I wasn't really hearing from the coaches like I was during the recruiting process. So, some antennas went up and my parents and I were concerned. So, we had to ask, ‘what was going on?’

Love then found out the academic standards department said he could not sign with Michigan.

“Once we heard the news that they couldn't admit me, it put me in a tough spot because it was later in the process, and it was tougher to find schools that didn't already have their full team assembled.

“I'm just grateful, and everything happens for a reason. Coach Lloyd and Arizona had a spot for me, and I'm just grateful to be here.”

Love's Thoughts on Arizona basketball, Juwan Howard

Love was also asked if he thought Michigan could have made him aware of his situation before he reached out to them about it.

Michigan fans have been upset since it has happened. Arizona has thrived while the Wolverines have struggled.

Watching Caleb Love make big plays to beat Michigan State. 😀 Remembering Caleb Love was rejected academically by Michigan. 😭 pic.twitter.com/rCkaV2cPpS — Don Thomas (@REALDonThomas) November 23, 2023

“I feel like they could have, but I do have the utmost respect for Coach Howard,” the Arizona basketball star said.

“He tried everything he could to help me get in, but admissions over there is tough.

“You've had Terrence Shannon and others in the past years who could not get admitted. I was surprised, though, with how late they told me the news. But everything worked out in the right way.”

Arizona basketball is 8-0 overall on the season and 6-0 at home.