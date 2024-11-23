As Arizona basketball lost to Duke basketball 69-55, it was another struggling performance for senior guard Caleb Love. Luckily, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd has his back through the woeful performances. Following the game, Lloyd spoke on how important it is to support Love through the rough stretch.



“He's not playing great right now, I got to be 100% honest,” Lloyd said via Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star. “It's my job to hang with him. I'm going to hang with him and trust that better days are coming.”



Better days might be coming for Love, as he made an immediate impact in the 2023-24 season. After transferring from North Carolina basketball, his talent, skill, and poise elevated the Wildcats. They made it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament before they were upset by Clemson basketball. Love even came back to Arizona basketball after declaring for the 2024 NBA draft.



In that season, Love averaged 18 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. His mix of tough shot-making, ball-handling, and slashing ability put defenses on notice. Although the percentages weren't the best (41% from the field and 33% from three), many of his shots were unassisted. He was creating the majority of his shots off of the dribble.

Why has Caleb Love struggled for Arizona basketball?

For starters, Love's free throw numbers have taken a dip. His percentages are still solid but his attempts per game have dipped drastically. He went from averaging four per game last season to only one per game. Although there have only been five games so far, that metric is a tad concerning.



Considering how much Love attacks the basket, the lack of free-throw attempts raises a question. While Lloyd's offense is perimeter-oriented, the fifth-year guard can get to the rim like no other. He can finish with either hand, get acrobatic, or simply drive down the lane, and dunk it.

Despite his struggles, Love was labeled as Arizona basketball's X-factor to reach the Final Four. Although they didn't do that this past season, the program has a record of success in the regular season. Two early losses shouldn't be concerning, especially with the last loss coming against Duke basketball and Cooper Flagg.

However, Love will get out of his scoring slump. He has his coach's support, along with his teammates. After all, he helped North Carolina basketball reach the 2022 National Championship game. That experience will always be there, even through the rough stretches. This isn't the first time Love has gone through a rough scoring stretch. Five games in shouldn't be a concern, considering that they don't play another ranked opponent until No. 18 Cincinnati in December.