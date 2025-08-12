With the New York Giants relying on Malik Nabers, along with fantasy football managers, his recent injury caused some concern. Furthermore, Nabers received an injury update before the Giants’ joint practices with the Jets.

Nabers will not participate early on, according to Sports Illustrated.

“New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers will not participate in the first of the two joint practices with the New York Jets, head coach Brian Daboll said on Tuesday morning,” Patricia Traina wrote. “Nabers has been trying to manage a toe issue that Daboll said dates back to his time in college. The Giants’ top receiver is also not likely to be available for Saturday night’s game.”

Giants need top-level season from WR Malik Nabers

Nabers has framed the situation as sometimes part of the preseason process, according to ESPN.

“I'm doing fine,” Nabers said recently. “The coaches and the training staff have this process they want me to do to be that has me being healthy when we're ready to play. So I just have to do my job and follow the plan that they put in here. Just part of the plan.”

Nabers soared for 109 catches, 12,204 yards, and seven scores as a rookie last season. He said he plans to be full go when the season begins in a few weeks.

“I don't think [the injury] has been affecting me,” Nabers said. “I’m still continuing to make plays, still continuing to feel good when I'm out there. Some days are better than normal. I'm feeling great.”

Giants quarterback Russell Wilson said Nabers is a special player.

“There are only so many people in the world that can do it like he can,” Wilson said. “I think he's one of the best in the world to do it.

“He's going into his second year of it all. It's all fresh and new, but he's definitely experienced in how he views the game, his mentality, attacking the ball in the air. You guys have seen all the explosive plays he's made down the field and even underneath. It's going to be a special thing. I'm excited to play with him obviously.”