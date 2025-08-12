Tom Brady set the standard for what it takes to have sustainable success in the NFL. While he has a lengthy list of individual accolades, his seven Super Bowl wins speak to his ability to lead a team and elevate those around him. Brady recently revealed why Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reminds him of himself more than any other current signal caller.

“It's always that line about who wants to win versus who is willing to do whatever it takes to win. Everyone wants to win, but what are the daily habits and the actionable things that you need to do every day to put your team in a position to win? Patrick Mahomes, to me, is the one who does that the most often,” Brady said on The Joel Klatt Show. “Because who he is, obviously, it's physical talent. He understands what he needs to do offensively, and he brings a consistent winning attitude to work every single day. In the biggest moments, you can depend on him the most. That's clear. There are other guys that are still developing. And they need to prove it before, in my mind, I can say, oh yeah, he's done it.”

“They've all shown flashes of amazing things. They're all great players. All of them can make tremendous plays. At some point, they need to take the next step and take more ownership of what they're doing in terms of the organizational level to do more things to empower more people. To get more people on that train or that bus with you to head in the direction you want to go.”

Many have questioned whether any quarterback will ever supplant Brady as the greatest of all time. While he has a long way to go, Mahomes has the most realistic chance.

Mahomes has been a winning machine throughout his seven seasons as an NFL starter. The 29-year-old has amassed an 89-23 regular season record and been to the Super Bowl five times, winning three. He was named the league's Most Valuable Player in 2018 and 2022.

Few quarterbacks approach what Mahomes has accomplished from a statistical standpoint during that span. The Chiefs signal caller has thrown for 32,352 yards with 245 touchdowns and 74 interceptions. He's added 2,243 yards on the ground with 14 rushing touchdowns.

While Mahomes already has a Hall-of-Fame resume, he should have a chip on his shoulder entering the 2025 campaign. Kansas City suffered an embarrassing 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in last year's Super Bowl. The defeat was far more lopsided than any of Brady's three Super Bowl losses.

Yet, Mahomes hasn't shown any signs of slowing down entering his age-30 season. With quarterbacks playing later into their careers than ever before, he could have an extended runway to chase Brady in the GOAT conversation.