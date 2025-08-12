Another year, another fan controversy stirring drama on social media. This time, it is Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer whom fans allegedly found evidence of previous gambling activity on his Venmo account ahead of the 2025 college football season.

Fans discovered alleged screenshots from Mateer's Venmo account in 2022 with “sports gambling” in the description line. The discovery went viral on Monday night, as expected. It went so far as to forcing Mateer to make it “clear” to Oklahoma that he has “never gambled,” according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos and George Stoia.

Oklahoma school officials found out about the allegations on Monday night and are already investigating the claims, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported. Despite Mateer's constant denials, the situation is potentially severe enough to warrant a severe suspension if true.

Mateer joined the Oklahoma football team in December 2024, shortly after his final season at Washington State concluded. He was then viewed by most as the top quarterback in the college football transfer portal after breaking out and throwing 3,139 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his first year as a full-time starter.

Oklahoma football quarterback John Mateer's Venmo allegations

Quarterback John Mateer calls signals at the University of Oklahoma (OU) first fall open football practice, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.
DOUG HOKE/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The screenshots fans found were from Nov. 20, 2022, when Mateer was a freshman at Washington State. He was not playing at the time, but was still a part of the team, making it illegal to gamble. One of the transactions simply stated “sports gambling,” while the other included “(UCLA vs. USC)” in the description.

With the incident so fresh, there is no way of knowing if the screenshots are legitimate or if the account even belongs to Mateer himself. An unknown fan could be impersonating the quarterback, a phenomenon that often occurs with celebrities. The account could also be owned by Mateer with the transactions simply meaning something else.

While some fans expect the worst, many doubt that a Division I athlete with so much at stake would blatantly state that he is “sports gambling” in a public transaction. However, nothing will be known for certain until Oklahoma's investigation is concluded. If deemed significant enough, the NCAA will undoubtedly get involved.

