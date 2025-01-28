Arizona basketball coach Tommy Lloyd is speaking out about his team's win over Iowa State Monday. The Wildcats forced overtime and then defeated the Cyclones, 86-75.

Following the win, Lloyd made a startling admission.

“They were better down the stretch in regulation than we were; you're just trying to hang in there and give yourself a chance,” Lloyd said, per ESPN. “Desperation 3 was probably not the chance you're trying to give yourself — but it made for great theater.

“It was a great moment for Arizona basketball.”

Arizona forced overtime in the game by a miraculous play. Wildcats star Caleb Love heaved a half-court shot that went in, forcing the extra period. Arizona basketball then took control of the game in overtime.

“You just got to give it up to God at that point,” Love said of that shot. “We practice half-courters in shootaround, you know, that's the fun of it. We do that shot at practice, and like I said, you got to give it up to God, and that was all him.”

Arizona improved to 14-6 overall with the win.

Arizona basketball is fighting to win the Big 12 title

The Wildcats joined the Big 12 conference this season, after years in the Pac-12. Arizona was joined by Arizona State, Colorado and Utah. Arizona entered the season ranked and with a lot of expectations to breeze through the Big 12.

The club has had their share of growing pains, losing games early on in the season. That included going 1-2 in the Battle for Atlantis Thanksgiving tournament. But Arizona has really been on fire recently, winning three in a row. The Wildcats are also in second place in the league, with an 8-1 conference record.

Love is one of the stars on the team, and has received a lot of attention from NBA scouts. This season, he's averaging almost 16 points a game, while grabbing 4 rebounds a contest. He scored 22 points in the Iowa State game. His desperation heave was one of the most memorable moments this basketball season.

Love's shot lit a fire under the Wildcats, who then locked down on defense in the extra period. Arizona basketball forced three turnovers in overtime to win the game.

Arizona basketball next plays Arizona State on Saturday.