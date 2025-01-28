Arizona Basketball came away with an 86-75 overtime win against No. 3 Iowa State at home on Monday, and Caleb Love's miracle buzzer-beater from beyond halfcourt sent the game to overtime in the first place.

It was a huge win for Arizona basketball, and Love opened up on the emotions he felt after the game.

“You just got to give it up to God at that point,” Love said, via ESPN. “We practice half-courters in shootaround, you know, that's the fun of it. We do that shot at practice, and like I said, you got to give it up to God, and that was all him.”

Love ended up shooting 4-for-13 on the night from behind the arc, but he said whether he's “1-for-10 or 10-for-10 … you got to have confidence in yourself that the next one's going in.”

Arizona outscored Iowa State 15-4 in the overtime frame to come away with the 11-point win. Love finished with 22 points, leading the Wildcats, while Tobe Awaka scored 17 on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting night, and Carter Bryant and KJ Lewis each contributed 14 points off of the bench for Arizona.

Earlier in the season, Love had struggled for Arizona, and head coach Tommy Lloyd backed his player, saying that there were better days to come for him. He certainly had a big moment against Iowa State. Love is not a stranger to big moments, as he hit what was essentially the clinching three-point shot for North Carolina in the Final Four against Duke in 2022.

Arizona is now 14-6 overall, not ranked in the AP Top 25 after some frustrating losses, with one of the big ones being against Oklahoma. This win over Iowa State is a big one for the Wildcats, as it could propel them moving forward and will be a marquee victory on their resume come selection Sunday. Up next is a road game against Arizona State on Saturday.