The Arizona Wildcats had a lot to think about following their first round NCAA Tournament upset loss to the Princeton Tigers. They had a very successful regular season and even upset UCLA in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament championship game. They earned a No. 2 seed in March Madness and looked primed to make a strong tournament run. But instead they were sent home early and it looks like they will hve some roster holes to address. They lost top shooter Kerr Kriisa to the transfer porta and now it appears as if they won’t have star forward Azuolas Tubelis next season. Azuolas Tubelis has declared for the NBA Draft as per Jonathan Givony of ESPN’s Draft Express and he isn’t expected to return to school.

NEWS: Arizona junior Azuolas Tubelis will enter the 2023 NBA draft, he told ESPN. Tubelis, an All-American and potential second round pick, is not expected to return to play college basketball next season. STORY: https://t.co/8QkgTfv9Rt — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 13, 2023

Tubelis is a junior and thus still has at least two seasons of college basketball eligibility left. He has his regular senior year and his extra COVID year. But according to Givony he’s not expected back at Arizona. Azuolas Tubelis is projected as a second round pick in the NBA draft.

This past season was his best season of college basketball. He averaged 19.8 points per game, 9.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals with shooting splits of 57 percent shooting from the field, 31.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He was named to the All-Pac-12 Team and was a finalist for the conference Player of the Year Award. Tubelis is the kind of versatile forward that can thrive in the modern NBA.