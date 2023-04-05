Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After making a name for himself with Arizona, guard Kerr Kriisa decided to enter the transfer portal. Kriisa has done enough searching around and has now made a final decision on his next destination post-Arizona.

Kriisa is transferring to West Virginia, via Jonathan Givony of ESPN. The guard was widely considered one of the best players available in the transfer portal and will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Mountaineers.

Kerr Kriisa came to Arizona after playing professionally in Europe. After playing just eight games as a freshman, Kriisa has really come into his own over the past two seasons. This past year, Kriisa averaged 9.9 points and 5.1 assists per game, both career-highs.

The point guard led the Pac-12 in assists this past season while helping the Wildcats to a Pac-12 title. Alongside his passing prowess, West Virginia will certainly welcome Kriisa’s 37 percent shooting clip from beyond the arc to the Mountaineers.

West Virginia basketball has been on a bit of a down slope since the 2018-2019 season. Prior to that year, the Mountaineers made the NCAA Tournament four straight seasons. They didn’t make it back into the Big Dance in 2020-21. While they advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2023, West Virginia lost in the first round.

Kriisa is also coming off of a loss in the first-round of this year’s NCAA Tournament after Arizona was shockingly ousted by Princeton. Now coming to West Virginia, Kriisa is looking to change his fortune around and help the Mountaineers retain their former postseason glory.

Kriisa gets a fresh start. West Virginia gets a standout point guard. A win-win for all parties early in the transfer portal window.