Cam Skattebo has been one of the best players in college football season, but his performance against Texas in the Peach Bowl yesterday, in particular, turned heads. Former NFL great Terrell Owens was one of those people who took notice yesterday, at which time he anointed Skattebo the ‘white Marshawn Lynch.'

During his NFL career, Lynch drew praise for his ferocious running style and earned the nickname “Beast Mode” accordingly. Skattebo, listed at 5 feet, 11 inches, and 215 pounds, displays the same kind of power and intensity when running the football as Lynch did.

The Peach Bowl was the perfect platform to showcase that, as Skattebo, who recently staked his claim as the best running back in the country and said that no defense could stop him, did a little bit of everything for the Sun Devils against Texas. While he seemingly suffered from exhaustion at times — during the game, Skattebo reportedly vomited “profusely” on the sideline — Arizona State repeatedly turned to him in the biggest moments of the game.

In total, Skattebo rushed the ball 30 times, more than Texas did as a team, and picked up 148 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground. Additionally, he caught a game-high 8 passes for a team-best 99 yards. But his finest moment may have come when he threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Malik McClain to get the Sun Devils back into the game late. Despite his team losing 39-31 in double overtime, Skattebo earned the Peach Bowl Offensive Most Valuable Player award and the praise and adoration of thousands.

Owens, who played 15 seasons in the NFL, said he became a fan of Skattebo because of his performance in the Peach Bowl.

“I’ve been seeing snippets of this kid @camskattebo5 the last couple of years and after today I AM A CAM SKATTEBO fan!!! He’s a dog!!!” Owens posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Respectfully, He’s the white version of @MoneyLynch BEASTMODE!! ✊🏾”

Skattebo will enter the NFL Draft this spring, but even with the hype and production he displayed throughout his college career — he rushed for more than 4,000 yards and scored over 50 total touchdowns in his career with Sacramento State and Arizona State — the powerful back is not projected to be an early draft pick.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler said that before this season, Skattebo was seen as a “potential free-agent prospect” because NFL teams doubted his athleticism. And even now, Brugler indicated it's not a guarantee he will be selected with one of the top 100 picks, meaning he would be selected in the fourth round at the earliest.