We're back once more with a betting prediction and pick for the upcoming Week 8 slate of College Football action. This next matchup takes us to the Big 12 Conference as the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1) will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats (4-2) in a close game between surging teams. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Arizona State-Cincinnati prediction and pick.

The Arizona State Sun Devils are 2-1 in the Big 12 following their most recent back-to-back wins over Kansas and No. 16 Utah. Their 27-19 victory marked a massive upset as the Utes were favored by six points ahead of the game. Now, they visit Cincinnati as the short betting favorites looking for another upset.

The Cincinnati Bearcats are also 2-1 in the Big 12 after conference wins over Houston and most recently UCF. They showed their grit last week with a late touchdown to seal the victory against UCF and they've got their heads held high as the betting favorites at home in this one.

Here are the Arizona State-Cincinnati College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arizona State-Cincinnati Odds

Arizona State: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +110

Cincinnati: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -132

Over: 52.5 (-110)

Under: 52.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Cincinnati

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Arizona State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona State comes into this game following their biggest upset in recent memory over No. 16 Utah. During that game, Senior running back Cam Skattebo totaled 22 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns while marching the Sun Devils down the field. Even more impressive was the ASU secondary, forcing three interceptions and flipping the field during crucial drives for Utah. Quarterback Sam Leavitt was fairly efficient, but it's clear this team can rely on their running game when looking for points.

Expand Tweet

The key factor in their recent wins has been their defense and coming up with big stops against efficient offenses. They play with a ton of energy and given their last upset, their confidence will be at an all-time high as underdogs in this one. Expect a gritty performance from the Sun Devils based on their staunch defense and relentless running game.

Why Cincinnati Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cincinnati Bearcats are proving to be a scrappy team to start the season and they should give some good teams issues within the Big 12. Last week, their defense stifled the high-scoring attack of UCF and their offense supported them with enough points to get the job done. Sophomore QB Brendan Sorsby has been impressive with 13 passing touchdowns to just three interceptions while running back Corey Kiner has been performing well as of late, ripping a few long runs against UCF in their last game.

Expand Tweet

The Cincinnati Bearcats will be the favorites during this meeting due to their ability to turn the ball over with their defense. They also rank twenty-second in the nation with 291.1 passing yards per game, so expect this offense to air it out if they need to play from behind at any point. Still, this defense is stern enough not to fall into holes, so we doubt the Bearcats will be trailing for much of this game. Brendan Sorsby also leads the team with four rushing touchdowns, so expect him to be a big threat in using his legs around the goal line.

Final Arizona State-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick

We should have yet another close matchup as the Sun Devils travel to Cincinnati for this tilt. ASU is coming off a huge win against No. 16 Utah and they're looking to make some noise within the Big 12. The Bearcats, on the other hand, are firing on all cylinders from the defensive end and they'll be a tough test for ASU to find yards throughout this game.

Ultimately, both defenses are very capable of shifting the momentum in this game and we should see a low-scoring affair throughout. Neither offense is immune from turning the ball over, so this may tilt on whichever offense can limit their mistakes and end each of their dives with points. As far as offense is concerned, Arizona State certainly has the advantage and can open the scoring if they strike early.

For our final prediction, we're going to roll with the Arizona State Sun Devils to get the win as the underdogs. Cincinnati's defense should create issues for ASU early, but I expect the sustained rushing attack and ability to convert third downs through the air will be the difference. The Cincinnati crowd will be jumping, but Arizona State is 5-1 ATS this season and I like that trend to continue.

Final Arizona State-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick: Arizona State ML (+110)