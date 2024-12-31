ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between Arizona State and BYU. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arizona State-BYU prediction and pick.

In a highly anticipated Big 12 matchup, Arizona State (9-2) travels to Provo to face BYU (9-2) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST. The Cougars, undefeated at home (7-0), boast a potent offense averaging 85.6 points per game, led by Kanon Catchings' 11.2 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. BYU's rebounding prowess, ranking second in the Big 12 with 38.5 per game, could be a key factor. The Sun Devils, coming off a strong 78-62 win against UMass, will rely on Basheer Jihad's hot hand and Alston Mason's 11.3 points per game. With both teams at 8-2 in their last 10 games, this clash promises to be a thrilling contest between evenly matched opponents.

Here are the Arizona State-BYU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Arizona State-BYU Odds

Arizona State: +8.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +340

BYU: -8.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -430

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arizona State vs. BYU

Time: 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Arizona State Sun Devils are primed to secure a victory against BYU on Tuesday, showcasing their offensive firepower and defensive prowess. Led by forward Basheer Jihad, who's averaging an impressive 13.9 points per game, the Sun Devils boast a balanced scoring attack that will challenge BYU's defense. Alston Mason's steady presence at point guard, averaging 11.5 points and 3.5 assists per game, provides the team with reliable ball-handling and scoring options. Additionally, Arizona State's three-point shooting accuracy of 38.5%, ranking third in the Big 12, will stretch BYU's defense and create opportunities for inside scoring.

Defensively, the Sun Devils are a force to be reckoned with, averaging 5.7 blocks per game, which ranks 15th nationally. Freshman Jayden Quaintance leads the charge with a league-best 3.5 blocks per game, anchoring a formidable interior defense. This rim protection, combined with the team's overall defensive intensity, will likely disrupt BYU's offensive rhythm. Moreover, Arizona State's recent strong performance, including a convincing 78-62 win against UMass, demonstrates their growing momentum. With BYU coming off a disappointing 83-64 loss to Providence, where they struggled defensively and shot poorly, the Sun Devils are well-positioned to capitalize on the Cougars' vulnerabilities and secure a road win.

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread/Win

BYU enters Tuesday's matchup against Arizona State with momentum and a proven track record of success in their inaugural Big 12 season. The Cougars have exceeded expectations, finishing tied for fifth in the conference when they were initially picked to finish 13th. This resilience and ability to compete at a high level will serve them well against the Sun Devils. BYU's offensive prowess, averaging 85.6 points per game, coupled with their impressive three-point shooting percentage of 36.9 %. This outside threat, combined with their balanced scoring attack, makes them a formidable opponent for any team.

Defensively, BYU has shown significant improvement, limiting opponents to just 64.7 points per game. The Cougars' experience against top-tier programs throughout the season has prepared them for high-pressure situations. Key players like Kanon Catchings, who leads the team with 11.2 points per game, and Dallin Hall have shown marked improvement and clutch performances. Additionally, the strategic coaching of Mark Pope and the team's ability to adapt their playing style gives BYU a tactical edge. With their combination of offensive firepower, defensive solidity, and battle-tested experience, BYU is well-positioned to secure a victory against Arizona State on Tuesday.

Final Arizona State-BYU Prediction & Pick

The clash between Arizona State and BYU promises to be a thrilling encounter, pitting the Sun Devils' defensive prowess against the Cougars' high-octane offense. BYU's home-court advantage at the Marriott Center, where they boast a perfect 7-0 record this season, will be a significant factor. The Cougars' ability to spread the floor with their 38.5% three-point shooting accuracy could pose problems for Arizona State's interior-focused defense. However, the Sun Devils' shot-blocking ability, led by Jayden Quaintance's 3.5 blocks per game, might disrupt BYU's offensive rhythm and force them into difficult shots.

In a game that could come down to the wire, BYU's experience in close Big 12 contests throughout the season may give them a slight edge. The Cougars' balanced scoring attack, with four players averaging double figures, should provide multiple options when the pressure mounts. While Arizona State's recent form is impressive, BYU's home-court advantage and offensive firepower are likely to be the deciding factors. Expect a closely contested battle with multiple lead changes, but BYU should emerge victorious in a nail-biter as they cover the spread and keep their unbeaten streak at home intact.

Final Arizona State-BYU Prediction & Pick: BYU -8.5 (-120), Over 150.5 (-110)