By James Kay · 2 min read

No. 12 Arizona was the latest casualty to unranked opponents after losing 77-50 against Kansas. Coming off the loss where the Wildcats shot 30.9% from the field and 19% from the perimeter, Arizona head coach Adia Barnes didn’t mince words when evaluating her team.

“This was a wake-up call and it’s probably what we needed because we have not arrived,” Barnes told the media. “There were glaring things that we did that we do every day in practice. They were exploited in the game. So I think that this will be a chance for us to get better and see what we need to work on, and it’s the same as the things we’ve been talking about the last month or so.”

Cate Reese led the Wildcats with 14 points and saw her team come up short whenever she went to the bench. A late first half run gave Arizona the momentum the rest of the way.

“The funny thing is, how bad we played in the first half,” Barnes said. “The last 14 minutes of the first half, we were 2-for-26 and we were still in the game. Down six, which was shocking because normally in the Pac-12 we would be down by 30. But it’s 22 to 28 at the half, and then came out in the third quarter without a sense of urgency and still got out-hustled for loose balls and stuff.”

“There was nothing that they did that we haven’t guarded or weren’t prepared to guard,” Barnes said. “It’s just the execution in the game.”

Arizona will have four days to reboot before taking on a winless Texas Southern team at home.