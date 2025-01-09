Arkansas basketball just had another tough evening. The Razorbacks remained winless in SEC play following their 73-66 loss at the hands of the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville Wednesday night. It was Arkansas' second loss in a row as well, as John Calipari's squad was demolished in a 76-52 road loss to the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers last Saturday.

Calipari, coaching in his first season with Arkansas, admitted his frustration about the loss to Chris Beard's team but maintained his confidence in the Razorbacks.

“Like I said, I have a lot of faith in this group,”Calipari told reporters in the postgame press conference (h/t Inside Arkansas).

“I'm disappointed, I'm not discouraged. This league is really good, you're gonna take knocks, it's just how it is. I was hoping we could get this game, but we didn't, so now we move on. Tomorrow will be our day for us. Friday, I'll work on the next opponent. Right now, we gotta get better at how we're trying to play. And some of it's talking him through, showing him tape. Some of it will be drilling them on what we're doing and why. But we just gotta play winning basketball, and that means collectively.”

Calipari, who is in his first season of coaching Arkansas, also gave Ole Miss its flowers for playing great basketball against his team.

“They were the better team today, they played and moved it and did their thing,” Calipari continued. “They play like I play up eight or nine, they grind it. That's how my teams historically play, that's what they did. But they kept us where we had our chances. So, but they're a good team, 2-0 in this league, you're a good team. They're a top-25 team, they should be.”

Arkansas basketball fizzles out in second half vs. Ole Miss

Arkansas kept in step with Ole Miss in the first half, finishing the first 20 minutes of the game tied with the Rebels, 33-33. But the second half belonged to Ole Miss, which used a 17-7 run with a little under six minutes left in regulation to pull away from Arkansas, which dropped to 11-4 overall and 0-2 against conference opponents. Adou Thiero led the Razorbacks with 17 points while Johnell Davis garnered 15 points coming off the bench.

It is not about to get much easier for Arkansas, as the Razorbacks will next take on the No. 8 Florida Gators this coming Saturday. The Gators are 14-1 overall and had just defeated the Volunteers on Tuesday.