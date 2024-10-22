ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Arkansas continues its season in Week 9 when they take on Mississippi State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Arkansas-Mississippi State prediction and pick.

Arkansas travels to Starkville to face Mississippi State in a crucial SEC matchup this Saturday. The Razorbacks (4-3) look to bounce back after a tough loss to LSU, while the Bulldogs (1-6) seek their first conference win. Arkansas' offense, led by quarterback Taylen Green and running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, will aim to exploit Mississippi State's struggling defense, which allows 33.3 points per game. The Bulldogs' offense, despite their record, has shown flashes of potential and could challenge Arkansas' secondary.

Key factors will be Arkansas' ability to establish its running game and Mississippi State's capacity to limit turnovers. With both teams hungry for a win to salvage their seasons, expect an intense battle at Davis Wade Stadium. The Razorbacks enter as favorites, but in the unpredictable SEC, anything can happen.

Here are the Arkansas-Memphis College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arkansas-Mississippi State Odds

Arkansas: -6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -230

Mississippi State: +6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +188

Over: 57.5 (-110)

Under: 57.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Mississippi State

Time: 12:45 PM ET/9:45 AM PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Arkansas Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 5-2

Over/Under: 3-4

Head-To-Head Last 10: 3-7 SU / 6-4 ATS

Arkansas is looking to secure a crucial victory against Mississippi State this weekend at Davis Wade Stadium, despite being on the road. The Razorbacks, coming off a tough loss to LSU, are hungry for redemption and have the offensive firepower to overwhelm the struggling Bulldogs. Quarterback Taylen Green has shown flashes of brilliance this season, throwing for 1,408 yards with 11 touchdowns and only two interceptions. His ability to make smart decisions under pressure will be key against Mississippi State's defense, which has allowed an average of 33.3 points per game. The Razorbacks' ground game, led by Ja'Quinden Jackson with 744 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, provides a potent one-two punch that can keep the Bulldogs' defense off-balance throughout the game.

Defensively, Arkansas has been opportunistic, forcing turnovers and applying consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. This could prove crucial against Mississippi State's offense, which has struggled to find consistency this season. The Razorbacks' defensive front, which has accumulated 20 sacks this year, should be able to exploit the Bulldogs' offensive line weaknesses and disrupt their passing game. Additionally, Arkansas' experience in tight SEC contests and their balanced approach on both sides of the ball give them a significant edge. With Mississippi State's morale potentially low after a 1-6 start to the season, Arkansas has the perfect opportunity to capitalize and secure a vital conference win that could propel them toward bowl eligibility and a strong finish in the SEC standings.

Why Mississippi State Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 4-3

Over/Under: 5-2

Head-To-Head Last 10: 7-3 SU / 4-6 ATS

Mississippi State has the chance to secure a crucial victory against Arkansas this weekend at Davis Wade Stadium, despite their challenging season so far. The Bulldogs' home-field advantage at “The Dak” cannot be overstated, as it's consistently rated one of the toughest places to play in college football. The deafening noise created by 60,000 cowbells ringing in unison creates a uniquely hostile environment for visiting teams, one that Arkansas will struggle to overcome. This atmospheric edge, combined with the emotional boost of the 2014 team reunion, will energize both the players and the crowd, creating an electric atmosphere that could rattle the Razorbacks.

Offensively, the Bulldogs have shown flashes of potential, particularly in their recent performance against Texas A&M. Freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr., coming off an SEC Freshman of the Week performance, has demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure, throwing for 242 yards and three touchdowns against a top-tier defense. His growing connection with receiver Kelly Akharaiyi, who had a breakout game last week, could prove pivotal against Arkansas' secondary. Additionally, the Bulldogs' young talent has been steadily improving throughout the season, with coach Jeff Lebby emphasizing their daily commitment to getting better. Suppose Mississippi State can start fast, limit turnovers, and capitalize on the energy of their home crowd. In that case, they have a real chance to upset Arkansas and potentially turn their season around, proving that in the unpredictable world of SEC football, any given Saturday can bring a surprise victory.

Final Arkansas-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick

This SEC matchup between Arkansas and Mississippi State promises to be closer than the 6.5-point spread suggests. Arkansas, despite their 4-3 record, has shown flashes of offensive brilliance with quarterback Taylen Green and running back Ja'Quinden Jackson. However, Mississippi State's home-field advantage at Davis Wade Stadium, known for its intimidating atmosphere, could be a significant factor. The Bulldogs, while struggling at 1-6, have shown improvement under freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. Arkansas's defense may struggle against Mississippi State's passing attack, which has been their bright spot this season. While Arkansas is likely to win, Mississippi State's ability to move the ball through the air could keep them within the spread.

Final Arkansas-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick: Mississippi State+6.5 (-102), Over 57.5 (-115)