Arlington Major Qualified Teams: All teams qualified in Dota 2 Arlington Major

The PGL Dota 2 Arlington Major is the final stop on the road to The International 2022. Here are the teams qualified for the Arlington Major.

The PGL Dota 2 Arlington Major is just right around the corner, as the event will be occurring on August 4 – 14, 2022. The tournament will be the last stop on the road to The International 2022, and the final chance for teams to directly qualify for TI 11. As such, only the teams competing in the Arlington Major have a real shot at the qualification spots.

The teams competing at the PGL Dota 2 Arlington Major are:

Western Europe – Tundra Esports | Team Liquid | OG | Entity

Eastern Europe – Outsiders | Natus Vincere | Team Spirit

China – Royal Never Give Up | Team Aster | Xtreme Gaming | PSG.LGD

Southeast Asia – BOOM Esports | Talon Esports | Fnatic

North America – Evil Geniuses | Quincy Crew

South America – Thunder Awaken | beastcoast

So far, Fnatic is the only team that cannot play with their full and complete roster. Due to visa issues, Fnatic will only be playing with Jabz and DJ, with three more players playing as substitutes for them. We don’t know who these three players will be, but they better choose wisely. It is also not yet clear if Fnatic will receive fewer points for playing with an incomplete roster in the PGL Arlington Major.

Of the teams listed above, Thunder Awaken, PSG.LGD, and OG are already qualified to The International. TSM, the third-ranking team in the world as of the moment, has also secured enough points for The International 2022, albeit not being present in the Major.

PGL Arlington Major 2022 Prize Pool

PGL Arlington Major 2022, as a major Dota 2 tournament that is part of the Dota 2 Pro Circuit, has a large prize pool and will award a lot of DPC points. The prize pool is distributed as follows: