Visa issues: Fnatic Dota competes with three stand-ins in Arlington

SEA Dota 2 team Fnatic will be competing with three stand-ins in the Arlington Major as only two of their players secure visas for the event.

SEA Dota 2 team Fnatic will be playing with crutches as three of their players have to skip the Arlington Major due to visa issues. Only Djardel “DJ” Mampusti, soft support, and Anucha “Jabz” Jirawong, offlaner, managed to earn a visa to fly into the US for the event. Marc Polo Luis “Raven” Fausto, carry, Armel Paul “Armel” Tabios, and Jaunuel “Jaunuel” Arcilla, hard support, will be missing the event, which is scheduled to run between August 4, 2022, and August 14, 2022.

While Valve allowed Fnatic to play with three substitutes for the event, the team has not yet revealed who these three stand-ins will be. There’s a high likelihood that they will be getting players that are already in North America, given the lead time they have between now and the first day of the event. We’ll update this article as soon as Fnatic confirms who will play for the team for the Arlington Major.

This couldn’t come at a worse time as the Arlington Major is the last stop on the road to The International. Having to play with three players will not just bring up challenges to the team’s chemistry, but may also lead to fewer points awarded to the team as it’s not the team’s complete roster competing in the Major. This, however, has not been officially confirmed by Valve or PGL yet, the organizers of the event.

Right now, Fnatic Dota 2 is top 10 in the Dota Pro Circuit Leaderboards, with the team having a solid chance of being directly invited to The International 2022. With so much in the line, Fnatic will have to choose very carefully on who they will be getting as stand-ins at the Arlington Major.