Less than a month after its release, Armored Core 6 rolled out patch 1.02, along with its patch notes that detail all of the balance changes, bug fixes, and more that came to the game.

Originally coming out on August 25, 2023, Armored Core 6 is the latest difficult game from the well-known game developers behind the Souls series. This patch itself brings various balance changes to various weapons in the game, as well as adjustments to some enemies. It also brings with it some bug fixes for known bugs.

Without further ado, let's dive into the patch notes for Armored Core 6 patch 1.02

Armored Core 6 1.02 Patch Notes

Balance Adjustments

Weapon Unit balance adjustments MA-J-200 RANSETSU-RF Increased attack power Increased rate of fire Decreased reload time. LR-036 CURTIS Increased attack power Decreased reload time. RF-024 TURNER Increased attack power Increased projectile speed Decreased reload time. RF-025 SCUDDER Increased attack power Increased projectile speed Decreased reload time. MA-J-201 RANSETSU-AR Increased attack power Increased projectile speed

Decreased reload time. MG-014 LUDLOW Increased attack power Increased total rounds Increased projectile speed Decreased recoil Decreased reload time. DF-MG-02 CHANG-CHEN Increased attack power Increased total rounds Increased projectile speed Decreased reload time. MA-E-210 ETSUJIN Increased attack power Increased total rounds Increased projectile speed Decreased reload time.

Adjusted certain attacks performed by the following enemy units: AAP07: BALTEUS IA-13: SEA SPIDER IB-01: CEL240



Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that prevented certain weapons from dealing damage to the boss of the mission “Destroy the Weaponized Mining Ship”.

Fixed a bug that caused the boss of the mission “Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech” to be unable to detect the player.

Fixed a bug that caused certain enemies to not be displayed correctly during the mission “Survey the Uninhabited Floating City”.

Fixed a bug that caused certain enemies and background objects to be displayed incorrectly during the mission “Attack the Old Spaceport”.

Fixed a bug that caused vertical missiles and certain coral weapons to deal unintended amounts of damage.

Improved camera controls when spectating online arena battles.

Fixed a bug that caused the punch animation to not be displayed correctly on the opponent’s screen during online arena battles.

Other bug fixes.

[Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S / Steam] Fixed a bug that caused the game to enter offline mode and unable to save progress after the device recovers from sleep mode.

[Steam] Fixed the text displayed onscreen after selecting “Quit Game” from the System Menu on the title screen.

[Steam] Fixed a bug causing certain bosses to be rendered incorrectly.

Additionally, after applying the patch, the version number at the lower right corner of the Title Screen should be as follows:

App Ver. 22

Regulation Ver. 1.01.1

Players must be in online mode to apply the updated. If the game is set to boot to offline mode at launch (this setting is located in the game's Network Settings in the System Menu), the latest regulation files will not be downloaded even if the update is applied. As such, it is important to make sure that the game is set to online mode before trying to apply the update.

That's all for the patch notes for the recent patch 1.02 of Armored Core 6. The game is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.