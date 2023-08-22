It's time to come back to the battlefield and fight, Raven. Here are the details for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Release Date: August 25, 2023

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon comes out on August 25, 2023. It is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC.

Armored Core 6 Gameplay

Like its predecessors, Armored Core 6 has two major gameplay sections: the Armored Core customization, and the combat. We'll look at them in turn.

First off is the customization. Players take control of a robot, referred to as Armored Cores, or ACs. The player's AC will be their character, so to speak, as they will be controlling the AC in battle. While in the garage, players will be able to extensively customize their AC. For starters, and perhaps obviously, players will be able to customize what weapons their ACs have. These range from bullet-spitting miniguns to energy-consuming laser rifles, or even futuristic melee weapons. Each AC can equip up to four weapons: one on each arm, and one on each shoulder.

Of course, players can't just equip whatever weapon they want. The AC must be able to support the weight and energy requirements of all the weapons the player has equipped. That's where the rest of the customization comes in. Players can change the AC's legs, arms, body, head, generator, and more. This level of customization allows players to create ACs that will fit their playstyle, mission needs, and more. Players can freely switch between heavy tank ACs that carry multiple heavy weapons, or lightweight and fast ACs that carry smaller guns and missiles.

After the player finishes customizing their AC, they must then jump into the game's multiple missions. Players can select a mission from the menu, which will give them a variety of objectives. This ranges from destroying locations to protecting an objective or even fighting other ACs. This is why customization is important, as your AC build for one mission may not be feasible in another mission.

Other than the above, there are also some new things coming to Armored Core 6. For example, this game puts an emphasis on verticality. Stages are not only large in terms of area, but they also have a lot of verticality. This comes in the form of tall buildings, under-construction locations, and more. This allows players to enjoy a variety of playstyles than just being stuck on the ground.

Armored Core 6 Story

Armored Core 6 is set in the future of the Armored Core universe. Humanity has become an interstellar civilization, taking over various planets in the universe. One such planet is Rubicon 3, where a substance called Coral was discovered. Humanity discovered that Coral can be an energy source, as well as a data conduit. However, disaster struck, setting fire to the entirety of Rubixon 3, as well as the surrounding star system. This incident, which became known as the Fires of Ibis, was thought to have consumed all the Coral on the planet.

However, fifty years after the incident, they discovered that Coral was still present in the planet. With multiple corporations rushing to Rubicon 3 to make a profit. This is where the player, an augmented human named “C4-621”, comes in. Under a handler named Walter, the player must fight as an Armored Core pilot and take on various jobs as a mercenary, under the name “Raven”.

That's all the details we have about Armored Core 6, from its release date to its gameplay and story. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.