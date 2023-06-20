In their quest to bolster their defensive line, Arsenal have made a significant move by submitting an opening bid of $38 million for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, reported by goal.com. The talented Dutch international has already agreed to personal terms with the Gunners, setting the stage for a potential transfer.

Timber showcased his exceptional abilities last season for Ajax in the Eredivisie, impressing both in defense and going forward with two goals and assists in 34 league appearances. The 22-year-old is known for his versatility, capable of playing as a center-back or as a right-back. His future at Ajax has been uncertain, as he recently revealed that he has not engaged in contract discussions with the club.

Arsenal, recognizing the need to strengthen their defensive options, have identified Timber as a key target. However, their initial bid of $38 million falls short of Ajax's valuation of $64 million for the talented center-back. Despite the gap in valuation, there is optimism that the two clubs can find a figure that suits both parties, especially considering that personal terms have already been agreed upon with the player.

Last summer, Timber was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, as his former coach Erik ten Hag was eager to reunite with him. Liverpool also expressed interest in the talented defender. However, a deal did not materialize as Timber opted to stay at Ajax in order to secure a place in the Netherlands' World Cup squad, following a warning from national team coach Louis van Gaal about his playing time.

With Arsenal eager to reinforce their defensive line after experiencing depth issues towards the end of the previous season, manager Mikel Arteta will be keen to swiftly wrap up the deal for Timber. The Gunners are looking to strengthen their squad depth as they prepare for a demanding campaign, competing on multiple fronts, including the Champions League.

As Arsenal submitted their transfer bid, the ball is in Ajax's court for the potential arrival of Jurrien Timber at the Emirates Stadium.