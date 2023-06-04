Ajax star Jurrien Timber was seen at Wembley Stadium, fueling speculation about a potential move to Manchester United, reported by goal.com. Timber, who previously played under United's former manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax, attended the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City.

The young defender was accompanied by his entourage as he made his way into the stadium to witness the highly anticipated clash. Although Manchester United ultimately lost the match 2-1, courtesy of Ilkay Gundogan's remarkable brace, Timber's presence at the event has intensified the rumors linking him to the Red Devils.

Manchester United had previously made two unsuccessful bids to secure Timber's signature last summer. However, the situation may have changed as Timber recently acknowledged that “the chance is there” for him to leave Ajax. With the club looking to rebuild their defense, Timber could emerge as a prime target for United.

The potential departure of Harry Maguire, coupled with injuries to Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez throughout the season, has highlighted the need for quality reinforcements in the backline. As Ten Hag sets his sights on fortifying his defensive options, Timber's skills and versatility make him an attractive prospect.

Manchester United's upcoming pre-season tour will take them to the United States, where they will face Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund. Before embarking on their American venture, the team has scheduled friendly matches against Leeds in Norway and Lyon in Scotland.

As the transfer window approaches, the presence of Jurrien Timber at the FA Cup final has added another layer of intrigue to Manchester United's pursuit of defensive reinforcements. Fans will be eagerly watching for any developments regarding Timber's potential move to Old Trafford and how he could bolster the team's backline for the upcoming season.