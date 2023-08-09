Arsenal‘s goalkeeper situation is heating up as the Gunners prepare to bring in Brentford's David Raya for a fee of £30 million ($38 million), reported by goal.com. With Raya's imminent arrival, the competition for the number one goalkeeper spot at the Emirates Stadium will intensify, as he will challenge Aaron Ramsdale for the coveted role.

Ramsdale, who started in all of Arsenal's Premier League matches last season, is embracing the challenge that Raya's arrival will bring. In an interview with ITV Sport, Ramsdale expressed his readiness for the competition, stating, “Bring it on. Nothing comes easy in football… I’m sure whoever plays, me, Matt [Turner], whoever comes in, the goalkeeping union, people will laugh at but it’s a real thing, and your individual disappointment will go away and you’ll put the team first and you’ll put that goalkeeper first as well.”

Aaron Ramsdale's positive and competitive attitude reflects his willingness to adapt and improve in the face of challenges. He acknowledges that healthy competition will push both him and Raya to become the best versions of themselves, ultimately benefiting the team and the goalkeeping unit.

While Ramsdale kept 13 clean sheets for Arsenal last season, manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly seeking to address certain aspects of his game. The addition of Raya to the squad could be seen as Arteta's move to enhance competition and drive Ramsdale's performance to even higher levels.

David Raya, who achieved 11 clean sheets and an impressive save percentage of 77.7 in the previous campaign, is expected to be announced as an Arsenal player in the coming days. As the Gunners prepare to kick off their Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest on August 12, all eyes will be on the goalkeeping situation, eagerly awaiting the decision of who will start in the crucial position for the opening match.