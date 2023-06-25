Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has responded to recent speculation linking him with a move to PSG, stating his happiness at Arsenal but not ruling out a future exit from the club, reported by mirror.

Following the departure of Christophe Galtier, PSG are in search of a new manager. Several names, including Jose Mourinho and Julian Nagelsmann, have been linked to the position, with Arteta also reportedly considered a candidate. Arteta had previously played for PSG during a loan spell from Barcelona between 2000 and 2002, making a potential return to Paris an intriguing prospect.

However, in an interview with Spanish outlet Marca, Mikel Arteta expressed his contentment at Arsenal, stating, “I can only say that I am happy at Arsenal. I feel loved, valued by our owners, Stan and Josh [Kroenke], and I have a lot to do here at this club. I am happy and tremendously grateful to be at Arsenal.”

While Arteta appeared to rule out an immediate move to PSG, he hinted that a return to his home country of Spain could be a possibility in the future. He stated, “Spain is my country. I have been away for many years and at some point, it could be an option to return to the league and have other experiences. But not now.”

Arteta has previously been linked with managerial positions in Spain, with Barcelona and Real Madrid among the clubs mentioned. However, for now, a move away from Arsenal seems unlikely. Arteta signed a contract extension with the Gunners just over a year ago, committing his future to the club until 2025.

Since taking charge of Arsenal in December 2019, Arteta has achieved success, leading the team to an FA Cup triumph in his first season. Arsenal finished fifth and second in the last two Premier League campaigns, respectively, under his guidance.