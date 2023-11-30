In an interview with Reshmin Chowdhury, Arsenal's young sensation, Bukayo Saka, found himself revisiting comments he made five years ago

In a delightful turn of events during an interview with presenter Reshmin Chowdhury, Arsenal‘s young sensation, Bukayo Saka, found himself revisiting comments he made five years ago after his European debut, reported by GOAL. The now 22-year-old star, who burst onto the scene as a 17-year-old in a Europa League match against Vorskla Poltava, had humorously mentioned in an earlier interview that his excitement was so palpable that his mum had to “put him to bed.”

Chowdhury, with a playful spirit, brought up this amusing comment in the recent interview, prompting a quick and light-hearted response from Saka. Chuckling, he remarked, “I knew you were gonna bring that up!” Saka went on to clarify the humorous exaggeration, saying, “I don't know why I said that! Because that didn't happen — she told me to go to bed, but she didn't put me to bed.”

The interview occurred on the heels of Arsenal's impressive 6-0 triumph over Lens in the Champions League, where Bukayo Saka played a pivotal role, scoring the opening goal. This resounding victory solidified Arsenal's position in the knockout stages under the guidance of manager Arteta.

What's next for Arsenal and Bukayo Saka?

Looking forward, Arsenal is gearing up for a Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers. While the Gunners are anticipated to secure a victory, Wolves, led by Gary O'Neill, have showcased their prowess this season. Mikel Arteta remains mindful of the challenges his team might face in the upcoming fixture, emphasizing the need for focus and determination.