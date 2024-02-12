Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC are gearing up for a summer transfer tussle over the talented Athletic Bilbao forward, Nico Williams

Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC are gearing up for a summer transfer tussle over the talented Athletic Bilbao forward, Nico Williams, reported by GOAL. The 21-year-old winger has been in stellar form in La Liga, showcasing his prowess with an impressive tally of 15 goals and assists in the current 2023-24 season.

Scouts from both Chelsea and Arsenal have been closely monitoring Williams' performances, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that Chelsea had even contemplated signing him in the previous summer transfer window. The young Spain international's standout displays seem to have reignited Chelsea's interest, prompting them to consider making a move when the transfer window reopens.

However, the battle for Williams' signature won't be a one-sided affair, as Arsenal has also thrown their hat into the ring. The London rivals are eager to bolster their squad and view Williams as a valuable addition.

Nico Williams shares his footballing genes with brother Inaki, another standout performer for Athletic Club, who plies his trade on the opposite wing. Notably, while Nico represents Spain, Inaki proudly plays for Ghana, his parents' country of birth.

As the summer approaches, Chelsea FC, currently navigating what seems to be a challenging season, eyes significant improvements to their squad. The impending transfer battle with Arsenal FC over Nico Williams adds an intriguing dimension to the clubs' strategies for reinforcing their ranks. Chelsea, under the guidance of manager Mauricio Pochettino, aims to climb the Premier League table and exit the bottom half, with a crucial clash against Crystal Palace on the horizon.