Arsenal‘s young star, Bukayo Saka, has achieved a remarkable feat by equaling the record set by Gunners legend Paul Merson for appearing in 82 consecutive matches, reported by goal.com. Saka's consistent presence on the field has seen him match Merson's impressive record, a milestone that speaks to his reliability and importance to the team.

Saka's remarkable journey to equaling Paul Merson's record was marked by his start for Arsenal in the match against Crystal Palace. With this appearance, he has now participated in 82 consecutive games for the club. If he is selected to start in the upcoming game against Fulham, he will surpass Paul Merson and cement his place in Arsenal's history books.

The third spot on this list is held by Gael Clichy, who managed to make 78 successive appearances for the club. Saka's achievement places him in an elite category of players who have consistently taken the field for their team over an extended period.

Saka's streak of consecutive starts began on May 9, 2021, during a clash with West Bromwich Albion, where he played as a left-back and contributed with an assist in a 3-1 victory. His dedication and skill have made him an indispensable part of Arsenal's lineup, and his versatility across positions has been a valuable asset for the team.

With his sights set on the record, Bukayo Saka is eager to break new ground. The young talent will have the opportunity to etch his name into the annals of Arsenal's history if he continues to be part of the starting lineup in the forthcoming London derby against Fulham. As Saka approaches this significant milestone, Arsenal fans are eagerly anticipating his continued contributions to the team's success.