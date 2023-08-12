Bukayo Saka has undergone a star turn over the past few years with Arsenal in the Premier League, and he played a crucial role for them in their 2023-24 season opener against Nottingham Forest. Saka scored the eventual game-winner in the 2-1 win to help the Gunners pick up three points to start their season, and after the game, he bumped into Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard was in attendance for Arsenal's season-opening match, and watched Saka lead his team to victory to open their campaign. The two stars met up after the game, posing for a photo on the field after Saka signed his game-worn jersey and handed it over to Leonard as a gift for his support.

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard with Arsenal star Bukayo Saka 🤝 pic.twitter.com/eYrjLWGktn — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) August 12, 2023

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Kawhi Leonard knows what it's like to be in Bukayo Saka's shoes and be one of the top up-and-coming stars in the NBA after he helped the San Antonio Spurs win a title in 2014 in just his third year in the league. Saka, who is still only 21 years old, has turned himself into one of the top wingers in the soccer world, and will look to help Arsenal reach the same heights that Leonard has hit in the NBA.

Leonard is working hard on making sure he will be ready for the start of his own 2023-24 campaign with the Clippers, but took a break from his work to link up with Saka, and it appears the pair formed a fast friendship here. After Saka's generous act for Leonard here, it wouldn't be surprising to see him attend a Clippers game at some point this upcoming season as a guest of Leonard's.