In the race to secure the signature of West Ham United star Declan Rice, Arsenal is making a final push to beat Manchester United and emerge as the front-runners, reported by goal.com. The Gunners have identified the England international midfielder as their top target for the summer transfer window and are eager to swiftly conclude a deal. Aware of interest from rival clubs, including Manchester United and Bayern Munich, Arsenal aims to secure Declan Rice's services promptly.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal is now working to finalize a substantial transfer worth £90 million ($112 million). The Gunners want to capitalize on Rice's desire to take on a new challenge following his success in leading West Ham to glory in the Europa Conference League, which marked the club's first major trophy win since 1980.

Rice reportedly prefers to continue playing in England rather than joining German giants Bayern Munich. Additionally, his settled life in London is expected to give Arsenal an advantage over Manchester United, who are also in the market for midfield reinforcements this summer.

While Arsenal is willing to make a significant financial commitment to secure Rice, West Ham has certain demands regarding the payment structure. The Hammers are said to be seeking the guaranteed portion of the transfer fee to be paid within 12 months, with the full asking price to be met within two years. West Ham values their captain at over £100 million ($125 million), but they might consider compromising if the funds can be delivered within a relatively short timeframe rather than over a long-term contract.

As the transfer saga unfolds, Arsenal remains determined to outmaneuver Manchester United and other competitors to secure the highly sought-after Declan Ric