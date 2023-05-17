Arsenal‘s injury woes continue as Gabriel Martinelli has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle ligament injury, as reported by goal.com. The Brazilian forward sustained the injury during Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Brighton on Sunday, after a challenge from Moises Caicedo.

Martinelli had to be withdrawn after just 20 minutes of the game, and despite initial positive injury updates, it has been confirmed that he will miss Arsenal’s remaining two Premier League matches. This news comes as a significant blow for Mikel Arteta’s side, who have already seen William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko ruled out due to injuries.

Arteta admitted his concerns about Martinelli’s injury after the game, stating that the forward was in a boot and could not carry on playing. He added that they would need to scan him to determine the extent of the injury.

Arsenal’s defeat to Brighton on Sunday all but ended their slim chances of qualifying for European competition, with the Gunners currently sitting in ninth place in the Premier League table. They will face Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening, with Leandro Trossard expected to start in place of Martinelli at the City Ground.

Martinelli has been a key player for Arsenal this season, making 22 appearances across all competitions and scoring 10 goals. The 21-year-old’s absence will be a significant loss for Arteta’s side, who have struggled for consistency in attack this season. Despite this setback, Martinelli will be hoping to make a full recovery in time for the start of next season.