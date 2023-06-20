Arsenal's former goalkeeper Jens Lehmann is facing charges of property damage and two counts of fraud after using a chainsaw to attack his neighbor's garage.

The incident stemmed from a dispute over an extension to the garage, which the 53-year-old claimed obstructed his view of Lake Starnberg from his £4.2 million ($5.3 million) residence, according to Give Me Sport. Jens Lehmann believed that the extension encroached on his land, leading him to take drastic action by damaging the garage's roof beams with a chainsaw. In his fury, Lehmann also allegedly destroyed a CCTV camera's cable, unaware that the camera had recorded the entire incident due to its remaining battery.

German authorities are investigating whether Lehmann is responsible for three additional cases of vandalism, causing damages exceeding £8,500 ($10,867). However, it is unclear if these incidents are connected to the charges he currently faces.

Lehmann responded to the allegations on Instagram, disputing their accuracy. He clarified that the fraud charges were related to an unpaid parking ticket of €90 ($115) and expressed frustration over the damage caused to his reputation and the invasion of his privacy.

Since leaving Arsenal in 2008, Jens Lehmann has been involved in various roles in football. He played for the club between 2003 and 2008, winning the Premier League and reaching the Champions League final in 2006. After retiring, he made a brief comeback in 2011 to provide goalkeeping cover for Arsenal due to injuries. He also served as an assistant coach for Arsenal and FC Augsburg. Lehmann's most recent role was on the supervisory board at Hertha BSC, but he faced controversy and apologized after being embroiled in a race row with a German television pundit.