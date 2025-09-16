Since its inception, Adidas has always been the main driver in futbol (soccer) and the gear that outfits some of the greatest athletes in the world. While Adidas' roots don't go as far back as the game itself, it's safe to say that the brand has helped propel the world's most popular sport even more. In keeping up their recent collaborations with some of the world's top clubs, Liverpool F.C. is the next team to receive their own Adidas Gazelle colorway.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Founded in 1892, Liverpool F.C. has played their games at Anfield Road since their inception. Over the last century, the club has become the most successful British team in history, also growing into one of the most popular and widely-supports clubs on the planet.

Not only is Liverpool F.C. iconic, but they're also one of the richest franchises in all of sports. LeBron James notably bought 2% stake in the club back in 2011, seeing massive returns on the investment in his favorite club. While James is a Nike athlete himself, we wouldn't be surprised if he picked up a pair of these Adidas Gazelle sneakers to support his club.

Liverpool F.C. x Adidas Gazelle

FIRST LOOK.❗️ The @LFC x @adidas Gazelle is available now, direct from the club. pic.twitter.com/vbApVPqcVV — Liverpool FC Retail (@LFCRetail) September 9, 2025

Article Continues Below

Liverpool FC x adidas Gazelle “Sea Green”が発売予定［JR4159］【リヴァプール アディダス 新作 ガゼル シーグリーン】https://t.co/nrot5esYUe pic.twitter.com/t5eb156lzH — 𝐔𝐏 𝐓𝐎 𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄 (@uptod4te) August 6, 2025



Commonly known as “The Reds,” this latest Liverpool Adidas Gazelle pays homage to the club's original “Sea Green” hue, seen on a number of their third kits in the past. The Gazelle will feature an entirely suede upper, complete with the leather Adidas three stripes logo in white. The tongue, laces, and back heel will also be done in white while the dark brown gum outsole adds a vintage feel to the shoe.

Finer details will include the official Liverpool F.C. crest on the back heel, along with the team's motto on the insole. The shoes released on September 9, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $110. They're currently available via the Liverpool team store and select Adidas retailers.

Will you be supporting your club in these?