Continuing to grow their influence on games like basketball or American Football, Adidas has always been a futbol (soccer) brand at its core. Creating soccer shoes since the early 1950's, classic silhouettes like the Samba and Gazelle have stood the test of time and are more relevant now than ever. In keeping this tradition, Adidas will dedicate their next Gazelle to Arsenal FC of North London, England.

Established in 1886 by members of the Arsenal munitions factory in Woolrich, England, Arsenal FC not only boats one of the richest football histories in the world, but their three English Premier League titles in the last 20 years certainly have fans buzzing about their future.

In 2019, Arsenal and Adidas joined forces once again following a partnership from 1986-1994. As Adidas has ton with previous teams like Inter Miami and a number of other MLS teams, Arsenal will have their own personalized iteration of the classic Adidas Gazelle sneaker.

Adidas Gazelle “Arsenal FC”

Arsenal are set to re-issue the classic 1992-94 home shirt with the JVC sponsor and central crest as part of an upcoming retro collection from Adidas. The collection will also include a special edition Arsenal Adidas Gazelle trainer. pic.twitter.com/idQHiCY2of — Gunners (@Gunnersc0m) September 3, 2025

Arsenal x adidas Gazelle ⚽️ COMING SOON: https://t.co/dirZ5jl3nU pic.twitter.com/T44CFB05il — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) September 4, 2025



Taking on the classic and simple silhouette of the Adidas Gazelle, this Arsenal-themed colorway is marked by a predominantly off-white suede base. The eyelet panel is done in a washed blue suede to offset the white tongue and laces. The Adidas three stripes will feature navy blue leather layered over red to reiterate the team's color scheme. The shoes are based in a timeless dark brown gum outsole.

Finer details will include “ARSENAL” replacing the typical gold “GAZELLE” inscription, along with a detailed crest placed on the back heel of the sneaker. The shoes also feature the team's motto, “Victoria Concordia Crescit,” translating to “Victory through Harmony.”

The Arsenal x Adidas Gazelle is set to release sometime during the 2025 fall season's coming months for a standard retail tag of $110. The shoes will be made available via Adidas platforms, as well as official Arsenal FC retailers.