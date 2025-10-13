Matt LaFleur didn’t dance around it after Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Jordan Love put in a performance to remember and earned the coach’s full-throated praise.

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Love “played his a** off” and called the performance “one of the better games” the quarterback has turned in. He pointed to the rookie’s ability to steady the offense after an early hiccup, via Packers Wire reporter Mark Oldacres.

Love delivered the sort of efficient, controlled outing LaFleur described. The quarterback completed 19 of 26 passes for 259 yards with a touchdown and an interception, helping the Packers to a 27-18 victory over the Bengals. Josh Jacobs supplied the running game punch with two rushing TDs, and Green Bay outgained Cincinnati 409-268. Cincinnati notably lost Trey Hendrickson to injury during this game, as well.

LaFleur praised Love for managing the game, making several “big-time throws” and using his legs when the play demanded. That mix of poise and playmaking is exactly what the Packers hoped to see as Love grows into the role.

Article Continues Below

This wasn’t a flawless performance. Love’s interception reminded everyone he still has learning to do. But the interception came amid a stretch where he consistently found the right balance between aggression and caution, preventing the Bengals from building momentum in the second half. LaFleur singled out Love’s resilience after the early mistake.

For the Packers, the win validated a plan that doesn’t force Love into hero-ball. Green Bay leaned on its ground game and trusted short-to-intermediate throws to keep the offense on schedule. When Love needed to flip the field, he delivered. When the team needed a grind-it-out drive, the run game answered. It’s a complementary formula that has produced better results than relying solely on big shots.

LaFleur put the media and the locker room on notice that Love’s performance met the standard the staff and players want to see more often. That vote of confidence should also buy the quarterback room to grow without the constant heat of instant judgment.

If Sunday proved anything, it’s that Love can handle the messy parts of an NFL game and still lead his team to a win. LaFleur liked what he saw, and after a win like this, the Packers have every reason to feel a little more confident about what’s ahead.