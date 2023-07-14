Jurrien Timber is set to embark on a new chapter in his career as he joins Arsenal in a £40 million ($52 million) deal from Ajax, reported by goal.com. The Gunners have officially confirmed the signing of the talented defender, making him their second acquisition of the summer transfer window.

Timber's move to Arsenal has been in the works for a while, with negotiations between the two clubs finally reaching a successful conclusion. The 22-year-old center-back has impressed with his performances for Ajax and has now earned a move to the Premier League.

Upon completing the transfer, Timber expressed his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to join Arsenal. He stated, “I am delighted to be joining Arsenal and I am already feeling at home here. It's a dream come true for me to play for such a prestigious club with a rich history and passionate fan base.”

Timber's arrival at Arsenal reinforces the club's commitment to building a competitive squad for the upcoming season. He joins Nuno Tavares, who was signed earlier in the summer, as Arsenal's new additions under manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners will be hoping that Timber can quickly adapt to the demands of English football and make a positive impact on the team. With his potential and talent, he has the opportunity to develop into a key figure in Arsenal's defensive setup.

As Jurrien Timber settles into his new surroundings, Arsenal fans will be eagerly anticipating his contributions on the pitch. The club's supporters will hope that his signing is a stepping stone towards a successful campaign and the achievement of their ambitions in domestic and European competitions.