Arsenal‘s business in the transfer market might not be concluded just yet, as Turkish club Fenerbahce is considering a move for midfielder Jorginho, reported by goal.com.

Turkish journalist Arda Biben has reported that the Turkish giants are in search of a midfield ‘number six,' with Jorginho emerging as one of their prime targets. Other midfielders on their radar include Guido Rodriguez of Real Betis and Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi. Fenerbahce has already instructed intermediaries to initiate negotiations for these players.

If Jorginho were to make the move to Fenerbahce, it would mark the end of his relatively short but impactful spell at The Emirates. The Brazilian-born midfielder arrived during the winter transfer window as part of Arsenal's efforts to strengthen the squad for a title challenge, which ultimately fell short. While Jorginho made valuable contributions in the second half of the previous season, playing time has been limited in the current campaign. So far in the 2023/24 Premier League season, he has only played for 17 minutes.

Jorginho's immediate prospects at Arsenal may involve waiting for an opportunity from the bench when the Gunners host Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday. However, with the Turkish transfer window remaining open until September 15, his future could still take an unexpected turn.

As Fenerbahce actively explores options to strengthen their midfield, the fate of Jorginho at Arsenal hangs in the balance. Arsenal fans will undoubtedly be keen to see how this situation unfolds and whether the midfielder remains a part of the club's plans moving forward.