Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has thrown his support behind Kai Havertz despite the German forward's challenging start to his Arsenal career, reported by goal.com. Since his £65 million ($82 million) move from Chelsea to Arsenal over the summer, Havertz has yet to make a significant impact on the pitch. He has yet to score a goal or provide an assist, leading to criticism from some quarters.

Havertz has been adjusting to a role on the left side of Arsenal's midfield, which has presented its own set of challenges. However, Arteta remains confident in the 24-year-old's abilities and believes it's only a matter of time before he showcases his quality on the field.

In a press conference ahead of Arsenal's upcoming match against Manchester United, Arteta expressed his support for Havertz, saying, “I love him, and I see his qualities every day in training. His work rate is excellent, and many things he does at the front of the team are so good. What's missing at the moment, in terms of statistics, is putting the ball in the net and having a different impact on the game, but for the rest, he's been good.”

Mikel Arteta emphasized the importance of fans' support for Havertz and referenced previous examples of Arsenal players who faced initial criticism but later thrived after receiving support and encouragement from the fans. He mentioned players like Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale, and Bukayo Saka, all of whom have improved significantly.

Arsenal will be hoping that Kai Havertz can find his form when they face Manchester United in an eagerly anticipated clash. The Gunners and their fans will be eager to see Havertz realize his potential and make a positive impact on the team.