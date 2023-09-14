Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard's future is close to being sorted. Despite ongoing speculations about his potential departure this summer, the former Real Madrid man is happy to be with the Gunners.

Speaking about his contract extension, Odegaard was speaking to Nettavisen. He said, “I don’t have much to say. Apart from that, I am very happy at Arsenal and hope to be there for a long time. Beyond that, I have no comment right now. Now, it is the national team that is in focus.”

As the captain of the Gunners, Odegaard played a pivotal role in the previous season when Mikel Arteta's team surprised everyone with a spirited challenge for the Premier League title. His impressive tally of 15 goals and seven assists solidified his status as a key player for the club.

While Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly expressed interest in the 24-year-old, Arsenal never seriously considered parting ways with their star midfielder. Arsenal's intentions were quite the opposite, as they have been actively working towards securing Odegaard's future at the club. This commitment to retaining talent follows their successful efforts to extend the contracts of William Saliba, Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel, and Gabriel Martinelli.

With two years remaining on his current contract, Odegaard's bond with manager Mikel Arteta continues to grow stronger. Arteta bestowed upon him the honor of club captaincy last summer, signifying the Norwegian playmaker's importance to the team.

London has become Odegaard's home away from home, where he has found comfort and stability. Even amidst Declan Rice's and Kai Havertz's high-profile signings during the summer transfer window, Odegaard maintains his status as a starter in the Arsenal squad.

As transfer rumors persist, Martin Odegaard's loyalty to Arsenal appears steadfast, and fans can look forward to seeing him continue to shine in the iconic red and white jersey as he remains a key figure in the Gunners' ambitions for the future.