Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been brutally honest about his team's performance after the Gunners suffered a 2-0 defeat against Manchester United in a pre-season friendly, reported by goal.com. The match showcased a new-look Arsenal midfield, featuring new signing Kai Havertz and Declan Rice alongside captain Martin Odegaard at the heart of the team.

Arteta acknowledged that the midfield trio needs time to gel and play together more often in order to perform at their best. He emphasized the importance of giving them time to understand each other's playing styles and develop better chemistry on the field.

“When they play 55 times together, they will be better. It will flow better, they will understand each other better and will be more dominant and better. But it takes time to gel, and we have to respect that,” Arteta said in his post-match press conference.

Despite the defeat, the Arsenal manager expressed optimism and pointed out several positive aspects of the team's performance, contrasting it with their previous victory against the MLS All-Stars. He highlighted the encouraging signs displayed by the new midfield trio, indicating that they are gradually adapting to each other's movements and positioning.

Kai Havertz, who joined Arsenal from Chelsea for a hefty £65 million fee during the summer transfer window, played as a number 10 in the match against Manchester United. This role differed from his usual attacking positions at Chelsea and the Germany national team, and Arteta seems determined to utilize the talented German in a playmaking role behind the striker.

The Gunners will be eager to continue their pre-season preparations, with a significant challenge awaiting them in their next match against La Liga champions Barcelona. The fixture promises to be a tough test for Arsenal's new-look midfield, providing them with an opportunity to further develop their understanding and cohesion on the field.

As the season draws near, Arsenal fans will be hoping to witness a stronger and more cohesive team that can compete effectively in the Premier League and other competitions under the guidance of Mikel Arteta.