Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini reportedly wants to keep striker Rasmus Hojlund beyond this summer window. However, he understands that he doesn't have the final call on the financial factor between both Atalanta and Manchester United. The Denmark striker has been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Atalanta coach said, “Højlund and Manchester United? Sometimes there are choices to make and also agents… we all have to consider the financial factor“.

“He's very happy here, I'd love to keep Rasmus, of course, but sometimes clubs and also players have to consider huge bids.” Hojlund emerged as a strong candidate for Manchester United's priority striker earlier in the summer. The Red Devils were initially on the hunt for Harry Kane. However, Daniel Levy slapped a valuation of £100m, which has put the Red Devils out of the title race. Hence, they have now prioritized a move for Hojlund this summer, who has already agreed personal terms with the club.

Manchester United's biggest problem this summer window is the tight budget. As they have already signed Andre Onana and Mason Mount for more than £100m, they have minimal resources available for the remainder of the window. Hence, they have considered a player-plus-cash deal to bring Hojlund to Old Trafford. Mason Greenwood and Adama Traore are the two names linked with a move to Atalanta this summer. Once they finish the Hojlund deal, they will prioritize the move for a new midfielder in this market.