In a stunning turn of events, Arsenal is exploring the possibility of making a audacious bid to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG this summer, reported by goal.com. To fund the potential blockbuster transfer, the Gunners are willing to part ways with talented young forward Gabriel Martinelli.

The French superstar's future at PSG has been under scrutiny, with Mbappe expressing his desire to leave the club next summer once his contract expires. Real Madrid and Chelsea have both been linked with the 24-year-old forward, but Arsenal is now emerging as an intriguing candidate in the race for his signature.

However, the financial aspect of the deal remains a significant hurdle for Arsenal. PSG is reportedly demanding a hefty transfer fee for Mbappe, and Real Madrid is considered the front-runner in the race. The Spanish giants are closely monitoring the situation, but they might also opt to wait until next summer when Mbappe becomes a free agent.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In their bold attempt to secure Mbappe, Arsenal is willing to sacrifice the promising Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli. The 22-year-old attacker has shown great potential since arriving at Arsenal in 2019 but has struggled with injuries in recent times.

While Arsenal's interest in Mbappe is undoubtedly ambitious and reflects the club's desire to compete at the highest level, the reality of signing one of the world's most sought-after players remains challenging. The financial implications of such a move, coupled with competition from European powerhouses like Real Madrid, makes it a formidable task for Arsenal.

As the transfer window continues, the situation surrounding Kylian Mbappe's future is set to intensify, with clubs vying for the opportunity to acquire the young French star. While Arsenal's pursuit may be seen as ambitious, it highlights their ambition to attract top talent and signal their intent to return to the upper echelons of European football.