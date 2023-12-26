Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has definitively settled the speculation surrounding Eddie Nketiah's future at the club

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has definitively settled the speculation surrounding Eddie Nketiah‘s future at the club, making it clear that the English forward will not be departing in the upcoming January transfer window, reported by GOAL. Despite reported interest from Premier League clubs Brentford and Crystal Palace, Arteta deems Nketiah an indispensable member of the squad.

Nketiah, who has featured in 23 matches across various competitions for Arsenal this season, has been a subject of transfer speculation, with both Brentford and Palace expressing interest in securing his services. However, Arteta's recent decision firmly puts an end to any potential move for the 24-year-old striker.

In October, Arteta lauded Nketiah's goal-scoring prowess, emphasizing his eye for goal and remarkable statistics over the past decade. Arteta acknowledged the player's need for consistent minutes, opportunities, and service, expressing confidence that with these elements, Nketiah would continue to find the back of the net. The Arsenal boss also praised Nketiah's incredible mentality, highlighting it as a key factor in the player's potential for improvement.

Despite ongoing transfer rumors and the possible arrival of Brentford's star forward Ivan Toney, Arsenal remains resolute in retaining Eddie Nketiah. The decision underscores Arteta's vision for a strong and versatile squad as they contend for the Premier League title in the second half of the season. Arsenal, currently sitting atop the league table, prepares for their upcoming Premier League clash against West Ham after securing a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield. The Gunners aim to maintain their position as league leaders through the festive fixtures.