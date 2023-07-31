Inter Milan is readying a unique offer in their pursuit of USMNT and Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, reported by goal.com. The talented 22-year-old United States international has attracted attention from top clubs across Europe after a standout season on loan at Ligue 1 side Reims, where he scored an impressive 21 goals.

Inter Milan is eager to secure Balogun's services, especially with the growing trend of American players moving to Italy in the summer transfer window. However, the Italian giants are facing a stumbling block in the form of Arsenal's hefty asking price, which is believed to be in the range of €40-50 million (£43m/$55m).

In light of this, Inter is exploring a creative solution to bring Balogun to the San Siro. According to reports from Corriere dello Sport, Inter is proposing a season-long loan agreement with an obligation to buy clause set at €35 million (£30m/$39m). This means that Inter would have Balogun on their roster for the upcoming season, and once he achieves specific performance targets, the purchase clause would be triggered, making the move permanent.

The loan with an obligation to buy deal could be an appealing solution for both clubs involved. It would give Balogun an opportunity to prove himself at a top club like Inter Milan and continue his development under the guidance of experienced professionals. For Arsenal, it would allow them to retain Balogun's services for another season while still securing a potential future transfer fee.

With multiple suitors racing for his signature, Folarin Balogun's future remains uncertain. Arsenal faces a big decision on whether to cash in on the young striker now or to hold on to him and potentially see his value increase further with continued impressive performances.